Double your pleasure: Zion, Ingram each score 32 points, Pelicans top Wizards

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

After a postponement Monday night, the Pelicans looked like they were itching to get to work.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 32 points as New Orleans routed Washington 124-106 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans led by as much as 26 points, 74-48.

The Pelicans, 6-10, got 18 points from Eric Bledsoe and 18 rebounds from Steven Adams.

New Orleans also made 17 three point attempts, out of 43.

The Pelicans survived a 47 point scoring night from Washington’s Bradley Beal.

The Pelicans host Milwaukee Friday night, and Houston Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.