Double your pleasure: Zion, Ingram each score 32 points, Pelicans top Wizards

After a postponement Monday night, the Pelicans looked like they were itching to get to work.
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 32 points as New Orleans routed Washington 124-106 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans led by as much as 26 points, 74-48.
The Pelicans, 6-10, got 18 points from Eric Bledsoe and 18 rebounds from Steven Adams.
New Orleans also made 17 three point attempts, out of 43.
The Pelicans survived a 47 point scoring night from Washington’s Bradley Beal.
The Pelicans host Milwaukee Friday night, and Houston Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.