Double trouble: LSU can’t turn key double play, falls to Georgia in SEC tournament

For a school that has won 12 SEC tournament titles, it is a very different day for the LSU Tigers.

LSU failed to turn a key double play in the bottom half of the first inning against Georgia. And, after a two out walk loaded the bases, Chaney Rogers cleared em with a three run double in the right field corner.

Georgia’s 4 run first enough to defeat LSU 4-1 Tuesday in single elimination play.

The relay throw on the double play, from second baseman Collier Cranford to first baseman Tre’ Morgan bounced in the dirt.

LSU, 34-22, must hope for an at large bid to the NCAA tournament.

LSU starter Landon Marceaux went the distance, allowing 4 earned runs and 9 hits.

LSU had 7 hits, all singles.