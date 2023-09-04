Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was honored by the American Athletic Conference and the Senior Bowl with weekly honors after his performance in Tulane’s season opening win over South Alabama.

Dallas, Texas – Following the first week of the action, Tulane football’s Michael Pratt has been named the American Athletic Conference’s (AAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday morning.



In No. 24/23 Tulane’s 37-17 victory over South Alabama, Pratt was 14-for-15 passing for 294 yards and four touchdown passes. His fourth touchdown pass tied the Tulane school record for career touchdown throws as he now sits atop the leaderboard along with Patrick Ramsey (1998-01) with 72. His 98.0 passing rating was the second-highest single-game mark by an FBS quarterback since 2014. Pratt also ran for 39 yards in the game. In his career, he has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 35 of his 36 career games. Pratt now has 25 multiple touchdown passing performances in his career. His four passing touchdowns against the Jaguars matched his career-high set against UCF in the AAC Championship Game on Dec. 3, 2022.



Pratt was also named to the Senior Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He also is on the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, the Manning Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien, the Wuerffel, the Maxwell Trophy and for the Senior Bowl.

After defeating South Alabama on Saturday, the Green Wave welcomes in No. 22 / 22 Ole Miss for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Yulman Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.TICKETS



Mobile, Alabama – Following the first week of the action, Tulane football’s Michael Pratt has been named the Senior Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Week, the Senior Bowl announced on Monday morning.



In No. 24/23 Tulane’s 37-17 victory over South Alabama, Pratt was 14-for-15 passing for 294 yards and four touchdown passes. His fourth touchdown pass tied the Tulane school record for career touchdown throws as he now sits atop the leaderboard along with Patrick Ramsey (1998-01) with 72. His 98.0 passing rating was the second-highest single-game mark by an FBS quarterback since 2014. Pratt also ran for 39 yards in the game. In his career, he has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 35 of his 36 career games. Pratt now has 25 multiple touchdown passing performances in his career. His four passing touchdowns against the Jaguars matched his career-high set against UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Dec. 3, 2022.



Pratt was also named to the Senior Bowl Watch List last month. He also is on the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, the Manning Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien, the Wuerffel and the Maxwell Trophy.

After defeating South Alabama on Saturday, the Green Wave welcomes in No. 22 / 22 Ole Miss for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Yulman Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts