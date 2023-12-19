INDIANAPOLIS (WGNO) — After earning his first American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor on Monday, senior Kevin Cross added to his mantle as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named the forward an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. The Little Rock, Arkansas, product recorded back-to-back triple doubles to help Tulane secure victories over Furman and Southern. For the week, Cross averaged 22.5 points, 11.5 assists, and 11.0 rebounds.



He became the first player to have a triple double in consecutive games against Division I opponents in 15 years and joined Penny Hardaway as the only Division I players with consecutive 20-plus point triple-doubles since assists became official in 1984. Cross was also only the eighth Division I player to record a back-to-back triple double.



The forward tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help Tulane outlast Furman for a 117-110 victory in double overtime on Thursday. He also forced the first overtime by sinking three clutch free throws with under one second remaining to knot the score at 92.



On Saturday, Cross posted 20 points, 11 assists and 10 boards in a 105-81 win over Southern. He also notched a career-high with four blocks to lead the team.



The Green Wave (8-2) is back in action on Friday when it welcomes George Mason to Uptown for a 1 p.m. tip on ESPN+.

