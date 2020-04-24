Donovan Isom waits for NFL opportunity

(Video Courtesy: Southeastern Sports Network, One:9 Sports Performance & Fitness, @lynnestouch)

DESTREHAN, La. – Donovan Isom’s football journey began at Destrehan High School, where his play earned him All-State, All-Metro, District MVP, and a scholarship to play the University of Utah.

“I stayed up there for a year and a half, then my mom wasn’t doing too well with things. I lost my house down in Louisiana, so I decided to transfer Southeastern Louisiana University.”

Donovan played off-and-on at Southeastern for a year and a half before transferring to Texas Wesleyan University.

TWU suspended football in the 1940s because of World War II.

The program made its return in 2017.

Donovan would join the program a year later in 2018, leading the Rams to their first win since the program returned.

“I don’t even know the words to explain it because it was just me helping out a program like that to reach those kinds of heights and begin something new and put a stamp on something. I could be one of the players that my coaches could say hey this is one of the guys that helped out programs get a jump start on things.”

Texas Wesleyan would only win 2 games that year, but Donovan’s play returned him to the national spotlight.

“I got all conference in 2018 and my final year got cut short because I injured my shoulder. It has been a bunch of up and downs, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It is building me right now and preparing me for a greater thing that I think is about to happen.”

He’s talking about the NFL draft.

Donovan has been training at One:9 Sports Performance & Fitness in Argyle, Texas.

There, he has been working out with former and current pros with the guidance of Dez Bryant’s receiver coach, David Robinson.

“Just to pick apart their minds and to try and get better at things. It really helped me elevate my game to be a better quarterback.”

Like every other prospect, Donovan’s pro day was virtual.

His workout received high praise from former notable quarterbacks.

“Mike Keith, the guy that runs the Elite 11 down here in Texas, sent my tape to Craig Nall and Trent Dilfer and those guys said my film looked pretty good.”

Now Donovan waits for a phone call from an NFL team ready to give him an opportunity,

One that Donovan says he is prepared to take full advantage of.

Donovan graduated from Destrehan in 2014.

Since then, he has not only been putting in work off the field, but in the classroom.

While at Southeastern, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications.

Right now, he is working towards his Master’s in Education at Texas Wesleyan.