DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night.

Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood took charge early, scoring nine of the Mavericks’ first 13 points. Doncic started slowly, then had his team’s final 11 points in the period.

Tim Hardaway added 18 points for Dallas, Jaden Hardy had 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12. The Mavericks have won eight of nine games.

New Orleans played without its three leading scorers — Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 24 points and Herbert Jones had 16.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans dressed just 12 players. Williamson missed his third game because of a strained right hamstring. The Pelicans sat McCollum to rest on the second half of a back-to-back. Brandon Ingram (toe contusion) and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) also did not play.

Mavericks: Doncic got his 10th technical foul of the season with 1:07 left in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Washington on Monday night.

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.