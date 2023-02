NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dominican High School (DHS) advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Alexandria on Wednesday at Pan American Stadium. Their defender Lily Ellis scored twice, a feat she never accomplished before, during her time at DHS.

Ellis’s goals came in the first half, while forward Ella Goings scored the third goal in the 49th minute of play.

Dominican (18-2-6) will face No. 20 St. Amant, who beat Byrd 4-3 on Tuesday.