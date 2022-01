NEW ORLEANS — Dominican defeated district opponent John Curtis, 46-41 Monday night at home.

Dominican out-scored Curtis, 20-17 in the first half and again, 26-24 in the second half to secure the win.

Highlights from last night’s game are available in the link above.

With the win, Dominican improves to 17-3, 2-0 in district 9-5A.

Curtis sits at 11-5 and 1-1 in district play.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on January 27th at John Curtis.