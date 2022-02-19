HAMMOND, La. — Top-seeded Dominican defeated St. Joseph’s Academy, 3-1 Saturday at Strawberry Stadium to claim the Girl’s Division I Soccer title.

LSU-signee, Kelsey Major, scored the first goal of the game for Dominican in the 45th minute.

Ella Goings scored the second goal of the game roughly 90 seconds later to give Domincan the 2-0 lead over SJA.

The Red Stickers would get on the board courtesy of a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, but Dominican would respond seven minutes later with the third and final goal of the game from Madison Trauth.

Domincan finds championship gold after coming up short in last year’s title game against Mount Carmel.

“We’ve tried not to use that word this year, redemption. We just knew that we had a special group and if we worked hard we could find ourselves back in this game and try to rewrite the outcome. Hats off to the girls. They fought hard all year, took that one more step to get over that hump and go home with the championship trophy this year,” says Dominican head soccer coach Al Silvas.

Kelsey Major was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

“It’s a good finish to my high school career. I didn’t want to end it how I did last year . So, ending it like this means a lot,” says Major.