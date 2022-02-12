NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The reigning champions took one step closer to defending their crown as top-seeded Dominican blanked No. 5 Dutchtown at Pan American Stadium in the Division I semifinals on Saturday.

Dominican getting it done early as Madison Trauth tips it into the net for the goal.

Later in the first half, Trauth got a feedback from Kelsey Major before drilling it 20 metres out for her second goal of the game.

But Trauth was not done yet, earning the hat-trick with a goal just five minutes before the half.



Dominican is headed back to a state title game with 6-0 win over the Lady Griffins.