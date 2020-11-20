Dominant second half pushes West Jeff over East Jeff Thursday night

HARVEY, La. – Highlights from Thursday night’s rivalry game between the East Jefferson Warriors and the West Jefferson Buccaneers at Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium.

After West Jeff stormed out to an early 16-0 lead, East Jeff would answer with 12 unanswered to come within 4 points at the half.

In the third, East Jeff Quarterback Arthur Oliver would suffer what appeared to be a lower body injury and would be sidelined for the remainder of the game.

The Bucs would capitalize on both sides of the ball, scoring 15 in the second half and shutting down any rally from East Jeff.

West Jeff defeated East Jeff 31-12.