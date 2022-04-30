Delgado split Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader against LSU-Eunice at Bengal Field in Eunice, defeating the Bengals 7-5 before falling 9-3 in game two.



In the first game, Delgado scored the game’s first run in the first when Brayden Caskey led off the game as a hit batter, advanced on a walk, and scored on a fielder’s choice. LSU-Eunice tied the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Alex Saunier. Delgado sent nine batters to the plate in the third to add five runs on five hits, including an RBI double by Michael Stutes, an RBI single by Jacob Fury, and sacrifice flies by Hayden Kibbe and Bryan Broussard to give Delgado the 6-1 lead. The Bengals added a run in the third and threatened with three runs in the fourth on back-to-back singles by Bryce LaRocca and Cole Romero. Delgado added a run in the fifth when Josh Alexander reached on a leadoff single and scored on a groundout by Bryan Broussard for a seventh and final run before reliever Tyler Velino closed the Dolphins’ 7-5 victory. Velino earned the win in relief of starter Carson Lore (2.2 innings) and Hunter Draper (1.0 inning).



In game two, Delgado took an early lead on Ethan Lege’s sacrifice fly in the first inning that plated Brayden Caskey, who led off the game with a triple. In the second, back-to-back singles by Bryan Broussard and Brayden Caskey each scored runs in Coedy Fonseca (who walked) and Cade Pregeant (who reached on an infield error). A solo homerun by Bryce LaRocca put LSU-Eunice on the board in the fourth before Cole Romero reached on a single and scored on a groundout to cut the lead to one. In the sixth, the Bengals sent twelve to the plate to post seven runs on five hits and two Delgado errors to take the 9-3 lead and eventual win. Dwain Guice suffered the loss, entering the game in the sixth in relief of starter Turner Toms. Jeremy Martin closed the game, facing the final eleven batters and allowing no runs.



Delgado and LSU-Eunice will meet in the rubber match Sunday at 1:00. The game will mark the Dolphins’ final regular season game.

