Delgado falls to Nunez, walks off over Baton Rouge to split Region XXIII Opening Round



BATON ROUGE – Delgado opened the Region XXIII Tournament Friday with an 11-3, 8 run rule loss to Nunez Community College at Pete Goldsby Field. Nunez scored four runs on four hits in the top of the first and plated runners in five of the game’s seven innings. The Dolphins’ three runs came in the fifth when Bryan Broussard led off with a single advanced on two wild pitches before scoring on a two out single by Jacob Singletary. Michael Stutes’ homerun plated Singletary to cut Nunez’s lead to 7-3. The Dolphins’ rally was short lived, surrendering two runs in both the sixth and seventh to allow the Pelicans to advance their lead and close the eight run rule victory in seven innings. Carson Lore suffered the loss, pitching four-plus innings with Josh MacCord and Hunter Draper closing in relief.



Following Delgado’s loss to Nunez, game three of the tournament between the Dolphins and Baton Rouge became an elimination game…the Bears having lost to Nunez 16-6 in the tournament opener. Baton Rouge plated the game’s first run in the fourth inning when Blaise Foote reached as a hit batter, advanced on a single and error, and scored on a wild pitch. Jacob Singletary doubled in the Delgado fourth and scored on a single by Hayden Kibbe to tie the game 1-1. In the fifth, Nick Carriere reached on a leadoff walk and scored on a triple by Braxton Gallet to give the Bears the lead. Lane Hutchinson reached as a hit batter to open the Bears’ sixth and scored on a single by Tristan Frederick to expand the lead to two runs. Delgado’s Michael Stutes and Hayden Kibbe reached on back to back singles in the sixth before scoring on a single by Josh Alexander to tie the game at three. The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth when Alexander reached on a leadoff single, Cade Pregeant reached safely on a bunt single, and Jake Kaufman singled to plate Alexander in walkoff fashion to lift Delgado to the 4-3 win. Kaile Levatino earned the win, pitching the game’s final 3.2 innings in relief of starter Turner Toms, who exited in the sixth.



Delgado will meet Nunez at 2:00 Saturday in Game 4 of the tournament at Pete Goldsby Field. An if-necessary game would be played at 2:00 Sunday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction