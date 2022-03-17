LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA (WGNO) – Delgado split Thursday’s doubleheader against Kirkwood Community College (Iowa), winning game one 10-0 in five innings before falling 7-4 in game two.

In game one, starting pitcher Turner Toms went the distance in throwing a no-hit shutout in a game shortened to five innings by mercy rule with Delgado’s 10-0 win.

Jake Fury’s two run single in the second put Delgado on the board, plating Jacob Singletary (who reached on an error) and Lane LeBlanc (who doubled).

The Dolphins batted around in the third, scoring five runs on four hits that included RBI singles by Ethan Lege and Jake Fury and bases-loaded walks by Lane LeBlanc and Josh Alexander.

In the fourth, Ethan Lege reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a homerun by Jacob Singletary, his third of the week.

Josh Alexander reached as a hit batter , advanced on a wild pitch and overthrow, and scored on a wild pitch for the tenth and final run before the 10-0 victory. Turner Toms allowed no runs, no hits, walked two and struck out two.



In game two, Brayden Caskey opened the game with a single and scored on a single by Ethan Lege for the first run. Kirkwood scored two in the bottom of the first on an infield error to take the 2-1 lead.

Delgado’s Jacob Singletary’s sacrifice fly in the third scored Brayden Caskey to tie the game at two.

Kirkwood added two in the second on a single and triple.

Caskey went on to double to lead off the fifth inning, advancing and scoring on an infield error to cut the Kirkwood lead to a run.

In the fifth, a wild pitch and two run homerun plated Kirkwood’s final three runs to expand to a 7-3 game.

In the Delgado seventh, Ethan Lege reached on a leadoff single and scored on a two out single by Josh Alexander for a fourth Delgado run before Kirkwood closed their 7-4 victory over the Dolphins.

Hunter Draper suffered the loss on the mound, pitching one inning with Will Reed, Jeremy Martin, and Josh MacCord appearing in relief.



Delgado will meet Brookdale (New Jersey) in a 1:00 EST doubleheader Friday to close its sixteenth appearance in the Disney Spring Training Invitational.