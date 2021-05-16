Dolphins head to South Central Regional at Eastern Oklahoma, click here for the schedule

Delgado Community College will travel to Wilburton, Oklahoma this week to participate in the NJCAA South Central District Division I Baseball Tournament to be hosted by Eastern Oklahoma State College at Mountaineer Field. As the Region XXIII champion, Delgado will meet Crowder College, the Region XVI champion from Missouri and host team Eastern Oklahoma State College, the Region II champion.



The three team super regional begins Friday, May 21 and continues through Sunday, May 23 with the winner advancing to the 2021 NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. All three teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, with a single game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and the If-Necessary game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Delgado (34-11) will open tournament play against Crowder College in Game 1 at noon and in Game 3 against Eastern Oklahoma at 7:00 p.m. All games in the double-elimination tournament will be nine innings.



Day 1 (Friday, May 21)

Game 1 12:00 Delgado vs. Crowder

Game 2 3:30 Crowder vs. Eastern Oklahoma

Game 3 7:00 Delgado vs. Eastern Oklahoma



Day 2 (Saturday, May 22)

Scenario #1 – If one team is 0-2, they are eliminated

Game 4 1:00 1-1 team vs. 2-0 team If 2-0 team wins, they are champions



Scenario #2- If all teams are 1-1 following the 1st day, a coin toss will determine who will receive the bye to Game 5

Game 4 1:00



Day 3 (Sunday, May 23)

Scenario #1

Game 5 1:00 If both teams are 2-1



Scenario #2

Game 5 1:00 Winner of Game 4 vs. Game 4 bye

Dolphins head coach Joe Scheuermann said 2021 has been a most unusual year for his club.