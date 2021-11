Delgado Community College has sent another to the Southeastern Conference. Third baseman Ethan Leger, who hit .397, signed with the University of Mississippi at the Delgado student life center Wednesday evening.

WGNO Sports spoke to Leger and Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann.

Leger had 58 hits, and 41 RBI for the 2021 Dolphins. He is a transfer from Nicholls.