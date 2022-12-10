Lutcher high school has its 9th state football championship, thanks to quarterback D’Wanye Winfield and a defense that forced five turnovers.

The Bulldogs defeated North DeSoto Saturday 28-25 in the Division II Non-Select championship at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Winfield completed 20 of 32 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 43 times for 130 yards and another TD.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Watch a complete report on the Bulldogs on Friday Night Football presented by the AllState Sugar Bowl, a special state championship edition, Saturday at 11:00 pm on Nola 38, with a replay at Midnight on WGNO.