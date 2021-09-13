Dixon named Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Following a record-setting performance, Nicholls State University football wide receiver Dai’JeanDixon has been named Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning.

DAI’JEAN DIXON!!!@_DeeAblo goes over 100 yards for the game with this big conversion. #geauxcolonels pic.twitter.com/ao3KlqX425 — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) September 12, 2021

In the Colonels’ near-victory over FBS Louisiana, Dixon set a school record with 14 receptions and tied the program single-game mark of 198 yards receiving, all while becoming only the sixth player in Southland Conference history to surpass 3,000 yards receiving in a career. Dixon scored two touchdowns in the game, hauling in 21- and 6-yard TD catches.

TOUCHDOWN, COLONELS!!!



Dai’Jean Dixon finds the end zone again.



Louisiana 27

Nicholls 24#geauxcolonels pic.twitter.com/foyzIKLXSL — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) September 12, 2021

Despite facing two FBS opponents in the opening two contests, Dixon notched his 10th and 11th career 100-yard games to tie for the most in school history and is averaging 152.5 yards on the season.



A native of New Orleans, Dixon was recently named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.



UP NEXT

Nicholls is scheduled for its home opener on Sept. 25 against North Alabama. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from the Southland Conference}