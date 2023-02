NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Baseball newbie Dillard scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday to score an 11-7 victory against Xavier University of Louisiana in the opener of a three-game series.

In the loss, Xavier pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

Dillard is in its first season of intercollegiate baseball.

The Gold Rush (3-1) and Bleu Devils (3-7) will play a noon doubleheader – two seven-inning games – Saturday at Barrow.

