Dillard’s 4x100m men’s relay team discusses winning NAIA National Title

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the Dillard’s University 4x100m Relay Team clocked a school-record 40.69 time in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

A mark good enough to earn the program’s first NAIA National Title in the event.

The 4x100m relay team consists of James Ray Pennington III, Kaleb McClendon, Willie McCaulley and former John Curtis Patriot, Cody Branch.

The men’s track and field team reached its first conference championship since 2014 under first-year head coach Nile Legania.

Here’s coach on his team and winning a National Title:

