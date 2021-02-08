Dillard Men’s Basketball victorious in first home game of the season

NEW ORLEANS — The No. 24 Dillard Men’s basketball team (5-2, 4-2 GCAC) had an outstanding performance and never fell behind in earning their first home win of the season, 106-61, against Southeastern Baptist College (1-17), on Monday, Feb. 8, at Dent Hall.

Senior Elijah Moore (SR/Milwaukee, Wis.) led the Bleu Devils with 30 points in shooting 12-for-19 from the field. He also made five threes plus had six rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Senior Malik Amos (SR/Missouri City, Texas) yielded 19 points shooting 7-for-19 from the field. He also had a game high of eight assists plus three rebounds and three steals. Senior Da’Rell Domineck (SR/Cincinnati, Ohio) had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He also produced five assists and two steals. Junior Jeremiah August (JR/Lafayette, La.) had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Armon Economou (JR/Sacramento, California) totaled 10 points off the bench. Sophomore Tyrus Crawford (SO/New Orleans, Louisiana) recorded nine points along with 11 rebounds. Junior Nick Carmouche tallied seven assists and four rebounds. Eleven different players scored in the game for DU

For Southeastern Baptist College, sophomore Rasaad Pettis reached double figures with 10 points, three rebounds, and an assist. Sophomore Jacobi York delivered eight points and three rebounds. Freshman Emmanuel Sheldon had a team-high 10 rebounds plus six points and three assists.

Dillard shot 43-for-91 (47.3 percent) from the field, 11-for-31 (35.5 percent) from the three-point range and were 9-for-18 (50 percent) from the free throw line. The Bleu Devils recorded 63 rebounds, 27 assists, six blocks and 13 steals. The Chargers shot 23-for-76 (30.3 percent) from the field, 1-for-12 (.083 percent) from the three-point range, and 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) from the free throw line. SBC had 49 rebounds, 14 assists, and four steals. They were also forced into 21 turnovers.

Dillard dominated the first half with a commanding 57-22 lead. The team cruised to 106-61 victory. Dillard led from start to finish and reached the 100-point barrier for the second time this season. The team’s largest lead was 48-points.

The next game for the Bleu Devils hasn’t been officially announced.

Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Bleu Devils by following Dillard Athletics on Twitter at @GeauxDU, Facebook at Facebook.com/dillardbleudevils/ and Instagram at Instagram.com/dillardbleudevils/

{Courtesy: dillardbluedevils.com}