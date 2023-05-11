NEW ORLEANS — Thursday afternoon, the Dillard baseball program learned it will be playing the opening round of the NAIA National Championship in Shreveport.

The Bleu Devils earned the automatic bid in this year’s tournament after winning 22 games and the GCAC Tournament title in the program’s inaugural season.

An impressive feat considering that Dillard started the season 3-21 and saw a 14-game losing skid at one point in the schedule.

The Bleu Devils pieced together a stellar turnaround, closing out the season with a 19-7 finish and winning the first conference title in program history.

Head coach Trennis Grant spoke with WGNO Sports during the NAIA selection show watch party today at Neyow’s:

“For sure enjoy this moment but after, like I always tell them, 2 hours after now it’s all over with. We got to get back into it. We got to prepare because now we’ll know our opponent will know all the teams that will be in our region and everything, different things like that. We’ve got to go in with a lot of confidence, understanding that we can win and we can get it done no matter what conference,” says Grant.

Dillard will play MidAmerica Nazerene (Kan.) Monday, May 15th at 11 a.m. The winner will face the regional host, LSU-Shreveport, that night at 6 p.m.