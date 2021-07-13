DiGiacomo, Dugas announce their return to LSU Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jay Johnson’s first team at LSU is shaping up to be a very talented one as the Tigers learn Tuesday that both Giovanni DiGiacomo and Gavin Dugas are returning for another season of LSU baseball.

Dugas exploded at the plate last season, batting .295 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI’s. He rejoins an LSU lineup that will feature Tre Morgan, Dylan Crews, and now, Jacob Berry.

We ain’t done yet Tiger Nation, how about another year of LSU baseball. 😎 #geauxtigers — Giovanni DiGiacomo (@como_rapido) July 13, 2021

In 13 games last season, DiGiacomo was a .351 hitter with 2 home runs, 16 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

DiGiacomo provided a much-needed spark for the Tigers in their five-game winning streak to end the season.