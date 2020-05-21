Devin White happy to have a familiar face in Bucs linebacker room

TAMPA BAY, Fl. – Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU Senior Linebacker, Michael Divinity, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Divinity there were talks after Divinity’s junior year that he could be drafted in the first round of this year’s draft, but a mid-season suspension forced him to miss 9 games.

He was able to return to the field in time for LSU’s National Championship win over Clemson.

He finished his senior season as an LSU Tiger with 23 tackles and 3 sacks.

The 5th overall pick in the NFL draft, Devin White, was excited to learn that the Bucs had added another LSU Tiger to the mix.

White played alongside former LSU standout, Kevin Minter, last season and says that he is exited to show Divinity the ropes in Tampa Bay.

