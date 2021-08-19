Devin White graduates from LSU: “(Mom) was extremely proud of me!”

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU star, and now Super Bowl Champion, Devin White revealed Thursday one of his greatest accomplishments (aside from his Super Bowl ring) was the work he did this offseason, in the classroom.

White graduated from LSU by completing his final four courses — a move he credits due to reflection during quarantining.

Another motivating factor? Making his mother proud. She met him in Baton Rouge for the graduation ceremony, and he opened up about that experience with his family earlier this month.

Click the video for more on his answer…

(Video courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)