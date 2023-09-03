{Opening audio courtesy of Crescent City Sports}

ORLANDO, Fla. — Edna Karr’s loss to Carencro in the Class 4A state championship game on December 29th, 2020 was the last time Destyn Hill played in a football game.

“I just remember the outcome, the loss, and I think that feeds into the hunger that I have now. So, I just don’t want to feel that feeling again. I mean, losses come with a game, but I’m going to do my best not to let that happen,” says Former Edna Karr standout Destyn Hill.

That feeling has stuck with Destyn for two and a half years after a personal family matter kept Destyn from attending Florida State.

He spent that time training and refining his game at the very place that molded him into a 4-star wide receiver in the Class of 2021.

“At Edna Karr, at the end of the day, they’re going to keep it where they don’t look at you as a celebrity. So you’re going to always be able to get your best work there. Then we have the best coaches in the country. So I know they going to critique me the best way that they can and they going to let me know everything that they see without a filter. They don’t hold anything back. So I’m really just going there, I go there to get better. Every time I go there, I know that I’m going to leave out better than when I came in,” said Destyn.

While in Algiers, Destyn was working towards playing in his first college football game and earning his first college win.

It just so happens that opportunity will be against his training partner and former teammate, Aaron Anderson.

“When I went on a break, I went back to New Orleans. So it was us working together. So we were critiquing each other. You know, he just came back from a knee injury. I couldn’t tell. So, you know, I’m giving him compliments to boost his confidence at the same time, but I was serious. I couldn’t tell that he hurt his knee. So I expect him to play at his best as well,” said Hill.

For years, Destyn Hill and Aaron Anderson have terrorized secondaries while at Edna Karr.

Sunday, when Florida State and LSU take the field at Camping World Stadium, Destyn Hill will play his first game in 970 days versus a team he grew up around, with a friend he hasn’t played against since he was 8-years-old.

“This is a dream is still. It still seem like a dream. I still feel like I need to get pitched… I’m in Florida playing my home team. So, you know, I’m real excited for the game and I’m looking forward to it,” said Hill.

LSU and Florida State kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.