Destrehan’s Marceaux selected by Angels in round 3, agrees to deal

LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux pitches during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU ace Landon Marceaux’s next pitch will be thrown in professional baseball.

Marceaux agreed to a contract and was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft Monday. He was the 80th selection overall.

By phone Monday, Marceaux said he would report to the Angels spring training home in Tempe, Arizona for a physical.

Major League baseball’s website said the approximate slot money for the pick was $767,800.

Marceaux said he was told by the Angels that they needed pitching depth, and if he pitched well, he could advance through the system, quickly.

Marceaux’s earned run average in 2021 was a stellar 2.54. His won loss record was 7-7. He pitched in 18 games, 17 starts.