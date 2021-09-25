Destrehan wins big over rival Hahnville Saturday, 42-7

BOUTTE, La. — One of the biggest rivalries in the state of Louisiana took place on a Saturday afternoon with the Hahnville hosting the Destrehan Wildcats.

What started out as a 7-7 game quickly became lop-sided.

The Wildcats closed out the first half with a 14-point swing after a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jai Eugene and a Hahnville fumble inside their own 5 which led to a Shane Lee touchdown run.

Destrehan would go into the locker room at halftime up, 21-7.

They would start off the 3rd quarter with a 44-yard touchdown run from Brandon Freeman.

Destrehan would go on to win, 42-7.