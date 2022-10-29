RESERVE, La. — With a 48-7 win over East St. John tonight, the Destrehan Wildcats secure a share of the district 7-5A title and remain the only undefeated team in the Division I non-select bracket.

“We have to take it one at a time. The kids understand that you can’t win a state championship where we are now in November, but you can lose it if we don’t do all of the things that’s necessary and complete the process of executing the small things each and every day,” says Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

Destrehan leaned on a monstrous first half that saw 330 yards of offense and all 48 points.

Their first three touchdowns were scored on their first four plays from scrimmage.

The defense held East St. John under 150 yards of total offense and forced two interceptions.

“It puts a lot of pressure on the opponent. So, they start to press and maybe get out of character a bit. So, it’s always good when we’re able to start fast offensively and then come out and make some stops on the defensive side,” says Scott.

In that first half, Jai Eugene Jr. found the end zone three times but the top dog for Destrehan offensively was junior running back Shane Lee.

Lee imposed his will for 130 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

“Shane has been the best player in St. Charles Parish since he was 5 years old. So, a lot more people are starting to learn about him and it’s certainly a luxury to have him,” says Scott.

“Running behind that offensive line, it was top-tier. I could do that all night,” says Destrehan junior running back Shane Lee.

Destrehan closes out the 2022 regular season next week at home against Thibodaux.