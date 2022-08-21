NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane 2023 recruiting class received a boost Sunday afternoon with Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. announcing his commitment to the Green Wave.

Eugene is known across the high school ranks as a stellar athlete that has been a dual-threat weapon at quarterback for the Wildcats in recent years.

He will play cornerback on the collegiate level just like his father, Jai Eugene, did for the LSU Tigers from 2006 to 2010.

Jai Eugene Jr. chose Tulane over offers from schools like UL, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

He has recently received offers from Liberty and Troy.

Eugene helped Destrehan to a Class 5A semi-final appearance in 2021 where they lost to eventual state champion, Zachary.

The Wildcats have made the Class 5A semi-finals the last four years in a row, with a runner-up finish in 2019.