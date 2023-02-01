DESTREHAN, La. — 15 student-athletes were recognized Wednesday in the school gym for signing their national letters of intent to participate in college athletics.

Non-football signees included Elissa Viquez who will be playing soccer at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Payton Jones who is joining the Millsaps College swim team.

Football signees from the 2023 Division I Non-Select state champions include the following players:

Defensive back Kevin Adams signed with Tulane.

Offensive lineman Landry Cannon signed with Tulane.

Quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. signed with Tulane where he will make the move to defensive back. He talked about the transition from offense to defense.

Wide receiver Daniel Blood signed with Missouri, taking his talents to the SEC.

Defensive back Lynard Harris signed with UL-Monroe.

Offensive lineman Christian Martin signed with Colorado State.

Defensive lineman Amare Johnson signed with Pearl River Community College.

Center Alexander Hamilton signed with Centenary College.

Linebacker Rayquan Ducre signed with Centenary College.

Wide receiver Leslie Jefferson signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Running back Christian Nunnery signed with Troy.

Defensive back Travon Thomas signed with East Central Community College.

Defensive back Jacobi Green signed with East Central Community College.