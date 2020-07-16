Destrehan names Jenn Miller, Troy Green as new head basketball coaches

On Wednesday, Destrehan high school announced two new head coaches for their girls and boys basketball teams.

Troy Green, Sr. has 19 total years of coaching experience, 15 of those as head coach.

In 8 of those years at White Castle High School, Green led the program to two state championship titles, four district championships, and made two quarterfinal appearances.

Green played point guard at Southeastern Louisiana University from 1996-1999.

Jenn Miller has spent the last 7 seasons at Lusher Charter School. In her fourth year coaching, she led her team to a Florida Class 5A Final Four appearance.

Miller earned a full basketball scholarship to Florida State University, earning a Masters Degree in Sport Administiation.

Miller played a season of semi pro basketball for the Jacksonville Cougars.

Following 12 years of coaching in Florida, she moves to New Orleans to be closer to family.

Information courtesy of St. Charles Parish Public Schools