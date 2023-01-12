The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level.

The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The coaches were judged based on areas Coach Shula excel at most during his career – character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success. 

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula,” said ROMAN OBEN. “High school football coaches serve as leaders and role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players both on and off the field and this group represents the very best from across the country every year.”
 

For the first time, the NFL will recognize two winners, one from each conference, AFC & NFC. These two winners will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on February 5th and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football. Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations to attend the Pro Bowl Games practices for both AFC & NFC teams, on field access at Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, and a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community.
 

The NFL Foundation and Nike have teamed up to provide the two winners a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 cash award. They will also attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games, the multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition that will culminate in an action-packed flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The winners will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 9 at 9:00 PM ET, (ET and PT) on FOX. 
 

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals:
 

•           NFL Analyst and former front office executive SCOTT PIOLI

•           Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and current ESPN contributor PEYTON MANNING

•           Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst TONY DUNGY

•           Executive Director of USA Football SCOTT HALLENBECK

•           Former All-Pro cornerback BOBBY TAYLOR

•           NFL Legend and NFL Network analyst MICHAEL ROBINSON

•           Super Bowl Champion and NFL Vice President of Football Development ROMAN OBEN

•           Aplington-Parkersburg High School Principal AARON THOMAS, son of the school’s late football coach, Ed Thomas

•           NFL Legend, former NFL Head Coach and son of the late Coach Shula DAVE SHULA
 

Below is a full list of the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.
 

NOMINATING NFL TEAMCOACHHIGH SCHOOL
Arizona CardinalsChris McDonaldBasha High School
Atlanta FalconsTony LottiApalachee High School
Baltimore RavensKyle SchmittArchbishop Spalding
Buffalo BillsSteve McDuffieBennett High School
Carolina PanthersJimmy TeagueReidsville High School
Chicago BearsKen LeonardSacred Heart-Griffin High School
Cincinnati BengalsAndre ParkerPrinceton High School
Cleveland BrownsChuck KyleSt. Ignatius High School
Dallas CowboysChad ColeReedy High School
Denver BroncosBlair HubbardBroomfield High School
Detroit LionsTyrone SpencerDetroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School
Green Bay PackersAndrew SelgradColumbus High School
Houston TexansWade MillerUvalde High School
Indianapolis ColtsEric MooreCenter Grove
Jacksonville JaguarsRobert ShieldsBaldwin Middle-Senior High School
Kansas City ChiefsBryan DeLongCenter High School
Las Vegas RaidersBrent LewisMoapa Valley High School
Los Angeles ChargersJoe TorresKing/Drew Magnet High School
Los Angeles RamsStephen BarbeeLong Beach Poly
Miami DolphinsJube JosephMiami Central High School
Minnesota VikingsChris MensenSimley High School
New England PatriotsJohn RaffertyWakefield Memorial High School
New Orleans SaintsMarcus ScottDestrahan High School
New York GiantsMatt GallagherMaine-Endwell High School
New York JetsClive HardingBoys & Girls High School
Philadelphia EaglesMike St. ClairBayard Rustin High School
Pittsburgh SteelersJon LeDonnePine-Richland High School
San Francisco 49ersPhil FerrignoAbraham Lincoln High School
Seattle SeahawksJason RonquilloYelm High School
Tampa Bay BuccaneersMark BuchananIndian Rocks Christian School
Tennessee TitansLamar BrownWest High School
Washington CommandersLarry ChoatesJohn R Lewis High School

{Courtesy: release from the NFL}