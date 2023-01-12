The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level.

The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The coaches were judged based on areas Coach Shula excel at most during his career – character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula,” said ROMAN OBEN. “High school football coaches serve as leaders and role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players both on and off the field and this group represents the very best from across the country every year.”



For the first time, the NFL will recognize two winners, one from each conference, AFC & NFC. These two winners will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on February 5th and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football. Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations to attend the Pro Bowl Games practices for both AFC & NFC teams, on field access at Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, and a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community.



The NFL Foundation and Nike have teamed up to provide the two winners a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 cash award. They will also attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games, the multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition that will culminate in an action-packed flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The winners will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 9 at 9:00 PM ET, (ET and PT) on FOX.



The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals:



• NFL Analyst and former front office executive SCOTT PIOLI

• Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and current ESPN contributor PEYTON MANNING

• Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst TONY DUNGY

• Executive Director of USA Football SCOTT HALLENBECK

• Former All-Pro cornerback BOBBY TAYLOR

• NFL Legend and NFL Network analyst MICHAEL ROBINSON

• Super Bowl Champion and NFL Vice President of Football Development ROMAN OBEN

• Aplington-Parkersburg High School Principal AARON THOMAS, son of the school’s late football coach, Ed Thomas

• NFL Legend, former NFL Head Coach and son of the late Coach Shula DAVE SHULA



Below is a full list of the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.



NOMINATING NFL TEAM COACH HIGH SCHOOL Arizona Cardinals Chris McDonald Basha High School Atlanta Falcons Tony Lotti Apalachee High School Baltimore Ravens Kyle Schmitt Archbishop Spalding Buffalo Bills Steve McDuffie Bennett High School Carolina Panthers Jimmy Teague Reidsville High School Chicago Bears Ken Leonard Sacred Heart-Griffin High School Cincinnati Bengals Andre Parker Princeton High School Cleveland Browns Chuck Kyle St. Ignatius High School Dallas Cowboys Chad Cole Reedy High School Denver Broncos Blair Hubbard Broomfield High School Detroit Lions Tyrone Spencer Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School Green Bay Packers Andrew Selgrad Columbus High School Houston Texans Wade Miller Uvalde High School Indianapolis Colts Eric Moore Center Grove Jacksonville Jaguars Robert Shields Baldwin Middle-Senior High School Kansas City Chiefs Bryan DeLong Center High School Las Vegas Raiders Brent Lewis Moapa Valley High School Los Angeles Chargers Joe Torres King/Drew Magnet High School Los Angeles Rams Stephen Barbee Long Beach Poly Miami Dolphins Jube Joseph Miami Central High School Minnesota Vikings Chris Mensen Simley High School New England Patriots John Rafferty Wakefield Memorial High School New Orleans Saints Marcus Scott Destrahan High School New York Giants Matt Gallagher Maine-Endwell High School New York Jets Clive Harding Boys & Girls High School Philadelphia Eagles Mike St. Clair Bayard Rustin High School Pittsburgh Steelers Jon LeDonne Pine-Richland High School San Francisco 49ers Phil Ferrigno Abraham Lincoln High School Seattle Seahawks Jason Ronquillo Yelm High School Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mark Buchanan Indian Rocks Christian School Tennessee Titans Lamar Brown West High School Washington Commanders Larry Choates John R Lewis High School

{Courtesy: release from the NFL}