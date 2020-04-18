Despite COVID-19 outbreak Rummel baseball celebrates ‘senior day’

METAIRIE, LA. – Rummel baseball was originally scheduled to play Archbishop Shaw tonight at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Senior night for 5 players on the 2020 Raiders squad.

The Coronavirus Pandemic altered those plans, and led to the cancellation of their season.

Instead of being celebrated on the diamond, the team parents banded together to give the 5 seniors a ‘senior night.’ A convoy of vehicles drove past their homes and showered them with gifts.

Frank Cazeaux said, “This is the parents, the parents did this, gave me a call as it goes just want to do senior day. Senior days a big special thing at Archbishop Rummel and we we’re supposed to play at 7 o’clock against Archbishop Shaw and it fell through. We couldn’t finish the season but this is very special. This is outstanding I’ve never been involved in anything like this and it shows true Raider pride.”

Jackson Dennies said, “Makes us feel really good that we have such a close knit community and family at Rummel. This helps.”

Matt Villa said, “It was great seeing everybody. It was great that they took a drive over here supporting me through all five years at Rummel it was just great to see everybody again.”