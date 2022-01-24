Derek St. Hilaire Named LSWA Player of the Week For the Second Time in His Career

NEW ORLEANS – For the second straight week the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Player of the Week belongs to the New Orleans Privateers as Derek St. Hilaire was honored by the LSWA on Monday afternoon.

The Atlanta native averaged 24 points per game, connected on 45.9% of his field goals – including 41.2% percent from beyond the arc in a pair of Southland Conference victories last week. On Saturday St. Hilaire became just the second Southland student-athlete to score 29 points in a game this season, and now has a league-best 10 games of 20+ points during the 2021-22 campaign. After the opening three league contests, he leads the Southland in conference-only scoring at 23.7 points per game.

Earlier this season Derek was named LSWA Men’s Basketball Player of the Month for November after averaging 21.4 points during the opening month of the season – good for 13th nationally. St. Hilaire is currently at 19.8 points per game – 24th in the country.

It is the second time St. Hilaire has been named LSWA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Last season he earned the award for the week of Jan. 19 after scoring 33 points and draining a career-high seven three-point shots against McNeese.

Fellow upperclassman guard Troy Green earned the award last week.



HEAD COACH MARK SLESSINGER“We are so excited for Derek to receive this honor representing our state. He works so hard day in and day out to be the best and it is great to see his work behind the scenes come to fruition. We are so happy for him and his family to receive this recognition. It is also very special for our program and team to have back-to-back winners of this award.”

“This is a great reflection of our team and the support that Derek and Troy have from their teammates. We are very lucky to be able to coach Derek and Troy. I am beyond excited to cheer them on this year and beyond in all of their successes.”

{Courtesy: release from UNO Athletics}