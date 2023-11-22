NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant at practice Wednesday but remains in concussion protocol ahead of their week 12 matchup with Atlanta.

Carr exited the Saints’ week 10 loss to Minnesota with a concussion and his status remains unknown for Sunday’s NFC South contest.

“Ultimately, he’s got to get cleared by the doctors. You know, full practice today. So, kind of wait to see what the doctors say,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Tight end Jimmy Graham (NIR-rest), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and tackle James Hurst (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

The team placed veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas on IR Tuesday, a move that could be in the cards for Lattimore pending further evaluation.

Rookie defensive end Isiah Foskey (quadricep) was limited.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at noon.

Atlanta is currently a 1-point favorite at home.