METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Alvin Kamara’s reason for missing Wednesday’s practice was to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Allen then gave the following statement:

“I think it shows initiative on Alvin’s part to want to get out ahead of this and get his side of the story out, in terms of visiting with the Commissioner, and so we’ll see where it goes.”

Watch full Dennis Allen press conference from Wednesday, August 2nd, in the WGNO Media Player above.

Since the team has a day off on Thursday, Allen said he expects Kamara to be back at practice on Friday.

