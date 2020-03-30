Dempsey’s wife: “We are thankful and blessed”

New Orleans Saints’ Tom Dempsey, 19, who is missing a hand and part of his right foot, moves up to kick a 63-yard field goal in New Orleans November 8, 1970. The record-setting kick, with 2 seconds left in the game, gave the Saints an upset 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Lions Alex Karras, 71, rushes the kicker and Saints Bill Cody, 66, blocks while Joe Scarpati, 21, holds the ball. (AP Photo/files)

Former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey is resting comfortably in a local nursing facility after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Dempsey’s wife, Carlene, confirmed the positive test Monday. But, she said the only symptom her husband had was a spike in fever, something she said is now being controlled by Tylenol.

Mrs. Dempsey said her husband did not have cough or congestion in his lungs, and that he is breathing on his own.

“We are blessed and thankful,” said Mrs. Dempsey. “We have not seen Tom in person for three weeks, but we facetime him every day.”

“Tom is getting excellent care at Lambuth House,” said Mrs. Dempsey.

“And, for that we are very blessed and thankful.”

Dempsey is 73 years old.

Dempsey provided Saints fans one of the franchise’s greatest moments. His 63 yard field goal on November 8th, 1970 at Tulane Stadium set a new NFL record. The kick, on the final play of the game, gave the Saints a 19-17 victory.