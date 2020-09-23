Demario Davis says film was “hard to watch” after loss to the Raiders

NEW ORLEANS, La. – 2 days after their disappointing Monday Night Football loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, The New Orleans Saints have a chance to review the game film.

“It was hard, you know, we didn’t do a lot of good things,” says Saints Linebacker Demario Davis.

Davis adds, ” We were average at best against stopping the run. We didn’t do a good job stopping the pass, didn’t get off the field on third down, weren’t good in the redzone, didn’t create enough takeaways. I mean, you’ve got to give the Raiders credit, they did a lot of good things.”

The Saints Defense allowed the Raiders to convert 10 of their 17 third down attempts, allowing the Raiders to retain possession of the ball for 36 minutes as opposed to the Saints 23 minutes.

“They were a good third down offense, they were a good third down offense last year. They did a good job of staying in front of the chains and creating a lot of 3rd and 1, 3rd and 2 situations and then when they got in them, they just executed better than we did,” says Davis.

The Raiders rushing attack ran the ball a total of 35 times, averaging almost 3.5 yards per carry.

A stat that doesn’t pop out on the box score but allowed the Raiders to stay on the field for long periods if time.

On top of that, were penalized 10 times for 129 yards, including a pass interference call on Janoris Jenkins in the 4th quarter that set up a Daniel Carlson field goal, pushing the Raiders lead to 10 with minutes remaining.

Davis says that the only way the Saints will be able to move on and get this “sour taste out of their mouth” is by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. in the Superdome.