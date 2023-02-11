NEW ORLEANS — The wet weather conditions spoiled Delgado baseball’s home opener at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Delgado was scheduled to play Pensacola State College in a doubleheader on Saturday, but two innings into the first game of the day, the games were rained out.

The Pirates held a 3-1 lead over the Dolphins when the tarp was brought out.

According to Delgado athletics, Saturday’s cancellations will not impact Sunday’s schedule.

The Dolphins will return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. against Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

They will play Pensacola State College at 4 p.m.

Delgado enters Sunday with a 3-1 overall record.