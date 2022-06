NEW ORLEANS — Delgado’s Ethan Lege has received Honorable Mention honors as part of the 2022 NJCAA Division I All-America accolades.

The teams were released by the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee Monday.

Lege led Delgado’s offense with a .398 batting average, scoring 49 runs on 68 hits including 13 doubles, a triple, and four homeruns.

Defensively, he posted a .941 fielding percentage.

Lege will continue his academic and athletic career at Ole Miss this fall.

(Courtesy of Delgado Athletics)