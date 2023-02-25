NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado Baseball head coach Joe Scheuermann celebrated another career milestone when his Dolphins delivered his 1,100 career win on Saturday.

Delgado defeated Bryant & Stratton, 8-1, in the first game of an afternoon double-header in the annual “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Weekend. The victory marked the fifth straight in the weekend series against the four-year Albany, N.Y.-based college.

Coach Scheuermann was honored with a banner memorializing the moment following the victory.

“It’s what, 33-plus years? I mean, when you got good players and you’ve been around that long, you’re gonna win some games,” he told WGNO Sports.

When asked how long he’d like to continue, Scheuermann was clear he’s not planning on retiring anytime soon.

“Yeah, I’ve got a good five or six years left in me, I think, I hope,” said Scheuermann, who reached 1,000 wins in 2019. “Let’s see if we can get to 1,500. Who knows?”

In the win, Delgado pitcher Turner Toms struck out seven batters.

Offensively, Josh Alexander hit solo homerun with two outs to give the Dolphins a 5-0 lead in the fourth. A few batters later, Brock Slaton hit a three-run shot to extend Delgado’s lead to 8-0.

With the win, last year’s NJCAA Region XXIII title winner and South Central District champions improved to 9-1 on the season.