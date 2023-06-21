NEW ORLEANS — Delgado sophomore outfielder Bryan Broussard, Jr. has been named the recipient of a 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award, awarded annually to the nine best defensive players in the nation in each division of college baseball.

Broussard, Delgado’s starting centerfielder throughout the 2023 campaign, started in 58 games for the Dolphins. Defensively, in 123 total chances, he retired 120 putouts with three assists and no errors the entire season for a 1.000 fielding percentage.

The Gold Glove Award is presented by Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association and is selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Baseball Committee.

Head Coach Joe Scheuermann adds “This is a tremendous honor for Bryan and our entire Delgado family. Bryan’s dedication, character, and commitment to our program over the past three seasons has been remarkable. We couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments on the field and off and look forward to great things from him in his future endeavors.”

Broussard was previously selected a member of the NJCAA Region XXIII Division I All-Region team, as well as being named to the NJCAA Division I World Series All-Tournament team following a stellar performance in the World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Broussard is the third Dolphin to be honored with a Gold Glove in the program’s history. Previous recipients were Lee Haydel (outfield – 2007) and Cole Freeman (2nd base – 2015). Delgado alum Stephen Klein from Samford University was also named a 2023 Gold Glove recipient at the NCAA Division I level.

Broussard will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette this fall.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}