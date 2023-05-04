HAMMOND, La. — Delgado enters postseason play this weekend with the 2023 NJCAA Region XXIII Division I Conference Championship Series at Southeastern’s Alumni Field in Hammond, Louisiana.

The Dolphins enter the tournament as the #1 seed based on regular season conference play. Nunez is the #2 seed and Baton Rouge holds the #3 seed. All three teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, May 5.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (9-inning games)

Baton Rouge (#3 seed) vs. Nunez (#2 seed), 12:00

Baton Rouge vs. Delgado (#1 seed), 3:30*

Nunez vs. Delgado, 7:00*

* Should the previous game run late, the following game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous contest.

Following the opening round, the 0-2 team would be eliminated and the 2-0 team would face the 1-1 team at 2:00 Saturday. If all three teams are 1-1 following the opening round, the #1 seed would draw the bye to the championship game and face the winner of Saturday’s 2:00 game.

First pitch for Saturday and Sunday games is scheduled for 2:00 pm. Games will be live-streamed via delgadoathletics.com. Admission is $15 each day.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament, the Region XXIII champion, advances the NJCAA South Central District Championship (super regional) to be hosted by the Region XVI champion in Missouri May 19-21.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}

