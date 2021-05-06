Delgado to host Region XXIII Tournament this weekend, May 7-9

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College is set to host the 2021 NJCAA Region XXIII Division I Baseball Tournament this weekend, May 7-9, at “Rags” Scheuermann Field at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

The three-team regional features Delgado, Baton Rouge Community College, and Nunez Community College. Delgado enters the tournament as the top seed with the best regular-season record against conference teams, with Baton Rouge holding the #2 seed and Nunez the third seed.

All three teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, with a single game on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and the If-Necessary game on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. All games in the double-elimination tournament will be nine innings.

The Region XXIII champion will advance to the South Central District Championship (Super Regional) to be hosted by the Region XVI Champion in Oklahoma starting May 21.

Day 1 (Friday, May 7)

Game 1 12:00 Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed)

Game 2 3:30 Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)

Game 3 7:00 Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)

Day 2 (Saturday, May 8)

Scenario #1 – If one team is 0-2, they are eliminated

Game 4 2:00 1-1 team vs. 2-0 team If 2-0 team wins, they are champions

Scenario #2- If all teams are 1-1 following the 1st day, the #1 seed will receive the bye to Game 5

Game 4 2:00 #2 vs. #3

Day 3 (Sunday, May 9)

Scenario #1

Game 5 2:00 If both teams are 2-1

Scenario #2

Game 5 2:00 Winner of Game 4 vs. #1 seed

{Press release courtesy of Delgado Athletics}