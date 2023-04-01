BATON ROUGE, La. — Delgado defeated Baton Rouge in both of Saturday’s conference games in Baton Rouge, taking a 10-0 win in game one followed by a 15-4 win in game two to earn the sweep.

In game one, Delgado starting pitcher Carson Lore held the Bears to four hits in his six-inning shutout performance. Offensively, Delgado’s Jacob Singletary reached on a single in the first and Brock Slaton walked before both runners scored on a two run double by Jhonnathan Ferrebus to give Delgado the early 2-0 lead. Bryan Broussard led off the third with a solo home run. Singletary walked and advanced on an infield error before scoring on a groudout by Ferrebus for the Dolphins’ fourth run.

Delgado sent eleven batters to the plate in the sixth to post six runs, including a two-run single by Cade Pregeant and RBI singles by Broussard and Ferrebus to secure the 10-0, six-inning win over Baton Rouge.

In game two, Bryan Broussard led off with a single and scored on a double by Josh Alexander. Alexander advanced on a flyball and scored on a groundout by Brock Slaton. Baton Rouge’s Trey Webb tripled in the bottom of the inning and scored on a double by John Touchet to cut the lead to 2-1. The Dolphins sent thirteen batters to the plate in the third to combine for nine runs on seven hits, including a two-run home run by Jacob Singletary and a three-run home run by Jake Kaufmann.

Baton Rouge capitalized on a leadoff single and Dolphin error in the third to add three runs. In the fourth, Ferrebus walked, advanced on a single by Logan O’Neill, and scored on a wild pitch. Jake Kaufmann walked and both runners scored on a double by Tyler Cook to put Delgado ahead by ten runs. Josh Alexander walked to open the fifth inning, advanced on a groundout and popup and scored on a Ferrebus single for the Dolphins’ fifteenth and final run en route to their 15-4, five-inning win over Baton Rouge. Delgado starter Chris Olivier went the distance, holding the Bears to three hits to earn the win on the mound.

Delgado (28-4, 6-0) and Baton Rouge will meet at 2:00 Sunday at Pete Goldsby Field to continue the series.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}