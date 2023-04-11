*Courtesy Delgado CC Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado hosted John Melvin University in a Tuesday doubleheader at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, defeating the Millers 11-3 and 10-0 to earn the sweep.

In game one, John Melvin took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Josh Alexander’s solo home run in the bottom of the inning tied the game 1-1. Logan O’Neill doubled in the second and scored on a double by Cade Pregeant to give Delgado the lead. A sacrifice fly by John Melvin’s Gavyn Gary tied the game in the third before an infield error gave them the lead in the fourth.

The Dolphins answered by sending eleven batters to the plate in the bottom frame, posting five runs on three hits, including an RBI single by Jacob Singletary and a grand slam by Jhonnatan Ferrebus. In the fifth, Bryan Broussard reached on a leadoff double, advanced on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch.

Logan O’Neill’s two-run home run in the sixth scored Jake Kaufmann, who reached on an error, and a Singletary RBI single plated Cade Pregeant, who also reached on a single for Delgado’s eleventh and final run before the 11-3 win. Josh Pierce picked up his first win of the season on the mound, pitching five innings in relief of starter Cory Cook, who went two innings.

Josh Alexander’s solo home run in the first inning jump-started the Delgado offense in game two to give the Dolphins the 1-0 lead. In the third, Logan O’Neill grounded out to plate Jacob Singletary, who reached on a walk and advanced on two wild pitches.

Delgado sent 10 to the plate in the fourth inning to combine for five runs on three hits, including a two-run single by Singletary (his fifth of the day) and a two-run double by O’Neill. Jake Kaufmann’s double in the sixth plated Cole Stromboe, who reached on a pinch-hit single and advanced on an error on the second half of a fielder’s choice that allowed O’Neill to reach safely.

O’Neill scored on a double by Jake Kaufmann before Kaufmann scored on a walk-off single by Bryan Broussard for the tenth and game-ending, mercy rule run in the sixth. Connor Matherne also earned his first win of the season on the mound, holding John Melvin scoreless with only two hits, one walk, and facing only four batters above the minimum.

Delgado (32-7, 8-0) will travel to Chalmette this weekend for a three-game conference series against Nunez Community College.