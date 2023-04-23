NEW ORLEANS — Delgado defeated Baton Rouge 5-4 in walk-off fashion Sunday to complete the weekend sweep of the Bears at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

View the game’s box score and recap here…

Cade Pregeant opened the bottom of the ninth with a single, advancing on a single by Bryan Broussard and a walk by Josh Alexander to load the bases. Jacob Singletary’s shot up the middle plated Pregeant to lift Delgado to the 5-4 win.

Baton Rouge took an early 2-0 lead on two doubles and a single in the second inning. The Dolphins answered with two runs in the fourth following a single by Brock Slaton, who advanced on a double by Jhonnatan Ferrebus and scored on an infield error that allowed Logan O’Neill to reach safely. Jake Kaufmann reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Ferrebus to tie the game at two through four innings. In the sixth, Baton Rouge runners reached on a leadoff overthrown strikeout and an infield error before a sacrifice bunt plated two runs for the Bears to retake the lead. Jacob Singletary reached on a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, advancing to third on a double by Brock Slaton and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Logan O’Neill to cut the lead to a run. In the seventh, Tyler Cook singled and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Cade Pregeant before scoring on a single by Bryan Broussard to tie the game. The tie carried to the ninth when Delgado secured the 5-4 walk-off win. Tyler Velino picked up the win in relief of starter Turner Toms, who went 4.1 innings.

With the win, Delgado improves to 39-8 overall and closes its regular season Region XXIII conference schedule a perfect 14-0, a first in program history.

The Dolphins will host LSU-Eunice in a three-game series next weekend at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium to close out the regular season schedule.

The Region XXIII Division I conference tournament follows May 5-7 in Hammond, Louisiana.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}