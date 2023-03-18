ORLANDO, Fla. — Delgado combined for twenty-two runs to complete Saturday’s sweep of Waubonsee College (Illinois) to conclude a perfect 6-0 in its 2023 Walt Disney World Spring Training appearance at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

In game one, the Dolphins sent eleven batters to the plate in the first inning to post seven runs on six hits, the first run coming on a solo home run by Josh Alexander in Delgado’s second at-bat of the game. Jacob Singletary reached on a walk and Brock Slaton singled.

Singletary scored on a double by Logan O’Neill and Slaton and O’Neill were plated on a two-run single by Walker Bazile. RBI singles by Cade Pregeant and Bryan Broussard closed the first inning and gave the Dolphins the early 7-0 lead. Singletary walked to lead off the third and advanced on a single by Slaton. O’Neill singled to plate Singletary before both base runners scored on a single by Walker Bazile.

Delgado’s eleventh and final run came on Brock Slaton’s solo home run in the fourth inning before the mercy rule ended the game in five innings to close Delgado’s 11-0 win. Carson Lore went the distance to earn the shutout win on the mound, pitching five innings allowing one walk, four hits, and striking out seven.

In game two, Waubonsee took the early 1-0 lead on back-to-back doubles in the second inning. Delgado tied the game with a sacrifice fly by Jhonnathan Ferrebus in the second, scoring Brock Slaton who led off the inning with a single and advanced on a double by Logan O’Neill. A sacrifice fly by Jake Kaufmann plated O’Neill to give Delgado the 2-1 lead through two innings.

Waubonsee’s Brendon Wilson’s three-run homerun gave the Chiefs a 4-2 lead in the top of the third before Delgado tied the game following a double by Bryan Broussard and RBI single by Josh Alexander. Alexander walked in the fifth before scoring on a two-run home run by Jacob Singletary to give Delgado the 6-4 lead.

The Chiefs scored a run on a single by Garrett Peters in the sixth to narrow the lead to a run. In the bottom frame, Jake Kaufmann walked and advanced on a pinch-hit double by Cameron Senior. Cade Pregeant’s two-run single plated both runners. Bryan Broussard singled and Josh Alexander’s two-run single added two more runs.

Singletary reached on a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock Slaton for Delgado’s eleventh and final run of the day before Kaile Levatino closed the 11-5 win to earn his fourth save of the season in relief of starter Chris Olivier, who pitching 5.2 innings, walked no one and struck out six Waubonsee batters.

With the win, Delgado concludes its annual Disney appearance with six victories, having swept Elgin College Wednesday, Rowan-Cumberland on Thursday, and Waubonsee Saturday.

The Dolphins (22-4) travel to Coastal Alabama-South this Wednesday before hosting Nunez Community College next weekend to open conference play.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}