NEW ORLEANS — Delgado swept Baton Rouge in Saturday’s conference doubleheader, defeating the Bears 13-3 in five innings in game one and 11-1 in six innings in game two.

View Game 1 box score and recap here…

In game one, a fielder’s choice plated Bryan Broussard in the bottom of the first for Delgado’s first run of the game. Broussard reached on a single to lead off the third and scored on a home run by Josh Alexander. Brock Slaton reached on an infield error, and advanced on a double by Ferrebus before Logan O’Neill reached on a walk, and both runners scored on a single by Jake Kaufmann.

Logan O’Neill scored on a passed ball as Delgado increased their lead to six runs. Broussard led off the fourth with a solo home run. Jacob Singletary walked and Brock Slaton singled before both scored on a double by Ferrebus, Ferrebus scored on a two-run home run by Logan O’Neill. Jake Kaufmann singled, advanced on a double by Tyler Cook, and scored on Cade Pregeant’s sacrifice fly.

Baton Rouge scored three runs on four hits in the fifth. Josh Alexander and Jacob Singletary led off the Delgado frame with back-to-back walks, advanced on a single by Brock Slaton, before Alexander scored on a Ferrebus single to lift Delgado to the 13-3 mercy rule victory. Delgado starter Carson Lore went the distance, allowing three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out four.

View Game 2 box score and recap here…

Delgado’s offense carried into game two with two two-run home runs by Jacob Singletary and Jhonnatan Ferrebus in the bottom of the first to give the Dolphins their early 4-0 lead.

Baton Rouge plated a run in the second following a leadoff walk, a single, and an infield groundout. In the Delgado third, Slaton and Ferrebus walked before Logan O’Neill’s three-run homerun plated both base runners. The following at-bat, Jake Kaufmann homered for the Dolphins’ eighth run. Three consecutive singles by Kaufmann, Tyler Cook, and Cade Pregeant and a sacrifice fly added two additional runs in the fifth. In the sixth, Ferrebus reached on a single, advanced on a single by Logan O’Neill and scored on a walkoff single by Tyler Cook to give Delgado their 11-1, six-inning victory.

Starting pitcher Chris Olivier picked up his ninth win of the year, pitching six innings, allowing three hits, one run, one walk, and striking out seven.

Offensively, Delgado was led by Jhonnatan Ferrebus, who went 6 for 7 with 6 RBI, 2 doubles and a home run. Logan O’Neill went 4 for 7, 5 RBI, with two home runs. The Dolphins homered seven times in Saturday’s doubleheader. Dolphin hitters combined for twenty-four runs on twenty-seven hits and twenty-two RBI.

Delgado (38-8, 13-0) will face Baton Rouge in a 1:00 game Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium to round out their regular season conference schedule.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}